'Will do everything in my power': Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for 2027

Rohit Sharma has revealed his strong desire to win the 2027 ODI World Cup, calling it the one major trophy he still wants to lift. The former India captain admitted he is ‘desperate’ to achieve the milestone and complete his cricketing journey with ultimate World Cup glory.

They may have alluded to it previously. Their performance might have conveyed a strong message. However, without a definitive announcement from the selectors or team management, the uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup has continued. On Wednesday, Rohit left no room for ambiguity. He not only affirmed his desire to compete in the upcoming 50-over World Cup but also expressed his determination to secure victory.

Both Rohit and Kohli have stepped back from T20Is and Tests, opting to concentrate exclusively on ODIs. Concerns were raised about their ability to sustain form and fitness until 2027, particularly given their limited playing time. Yet, last year, the veteran players addressed those worries decisively.

After making a comeback to international cricket in October following a seven-month hiatus, Kohli and Rohit excelled in the ODI format. Over three series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, Kohli accumulated 616 runs in nine innings at an average of 88, which included three centuries and three fifties. Rohit contributed 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 51.12, featuring three fifties and a century. To emphasize their dedication, both participated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they scored centuries in their first matches.

During an ICC event, Rohit confessed that he is not satisfied with merely participating in the 2027 World Cup; he is “desperate” to claim the trophy that eluded him in 2023, when India was defeated by Australia in the final held in Ahmedabad.

"I definitely want to go out there and win the World Cup for my country; that is something that I've always looked upon. I've grown up watching this 50-over World Cup. There was no T20 World Cup, no IPL back then, and that was the pinnacle of cricket, which used to happen every four years. So, there was desperation; there was so much weight for that one trophy. And yeah, I really want that trophy, so I'm going to try and do everything in my power and capacity to work hard and get it," Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma acknowledged that just being part of the 2027 World Cup is insufficient; he aspires to win the trophy for his nation, a dream he has harbored for a long time. The former India captain has clearly stated his intention to play – he has amassed 409 runs in his last nine matches, averaging 51.12, which includes one century and three fifties.

Even in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rohit Sharma performed remarkably, smashing a century in the opening match. He last represented India in January 2026 and is set to return for India’s tour of England in July 2026.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson IN, Abhishek Sharma OUT? India's likely playing XI vs Namibia