Will DC be allowed to play versus PBKS with 6 covid cases in their camp? Here's what rules say

Delhi Capitals currently have 6 covid cases in their camp as per reports

In a shocking piece of news, Delhi Capitals were handed yet another setback as Tim Seifert tested positive for covid, on Wednesday, just ahead of their fixture against Punjab Kings.

As per reports, Seifert is the second DC player after Mitchell Marsh to test positive for the virus, followed by four personnel from the Delhi support staff who had also contracted the virus.

But will the Delhi Capitals be allowed to go ahead with their fixture against Punjab Kings?

As per the rules of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a franchise must have at least 12 players fit for selection, and then they can go ahead with the game. Moreover, of these 12 players, seven must be of Indian nationality.

In the case that there's a covid outbreak within the franchise, and they are unable to field 12 players fit enough for a match, then the final call will be taken by the BCCI.

"Unable to field a team on account of Covid for any match due to having less than 12 players available in the playing XI (of which at least seven must be Indian) plus one substitute fielder. The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the Technical Committee will be final and binding," reads the BCCI rules regarding the covid protocols.

Given that only two players from the Delhi camp so far have contracted the virus, their match with Punjab Kings is unlikely to be under any threat.

For the unversed, earlier, the match between Delhi and Punjab had been scheduled to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune, but the organisers shifted the game to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai following the covid positive cases in the DC camp.

Apart from foreign players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, Physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane had also contracted the virus.