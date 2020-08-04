Headlines

'Will consider next year': Mitchell Starc has no regrets on opting out of IPL 2020

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 says he does not regret this decision.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2020, 03:36 PM IST

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 says he does not regret this decision.

The fast bowler had decided before the player's auction that he would not be participating in the IPL 2020. But now, the tournament being played in September-November, the pacer said that he would not change anything.

The IPL was slated to be played in March-May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, it will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE.

"I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn't change it. I'm happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September I'll be getting ready for a summer," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying

"The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I'll definitely consider it, but as of this year I'm very comfortable with the decisions I've made," he added.

The IPL 2020 will run for 53 days, September 19 - November 10, in the UAE subject to clearance from the Government of India (GoI), announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

"Taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," read a BCCI release.

The final of the tournament will be played on November 10 while both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release added.

The BCCI had also confirmed that "Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week.

