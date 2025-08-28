Will Cheteshwar Pujara take up coaching after retirement? Veteran batter drops massive hint

He also reflected on the evolution of Test cricket, acknowledging that while the classical style of batting is becoming less common, there is still room for such players in the modern game.

Cheteshwar Pujara recently announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, ending a great career as one of the most respected Test players in recent years. His last game for India was two years ago in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final. Before his official retirement, he worked as a broadcaster for several international series involving India. Unlike many cricketers, he hasn't seemed eager to become a coach. Pujara has now shared his thoughts on this.

Speaking with PTI, Cheteshwar Pujara said he plans to continue broadcasting. He added that he would consider any coaching opportunities, particularly at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He said he'd be happy to contribute to Indian cricket in any way possible.

“I’ve enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I’ll definitely continue doing that. When it comes to coaching or any work at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), I’ll be open to it," Pujara said.

"I haven’t genuinely thought about it. Whenever there is any opportunity that arises, I’ll try and take a call then…I’ve mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game. So, in whatever manner I can contribute to Indian cricket, I’ll be more than happy to do so," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara also confessed that he would recommend young players to participate in all three formats due to the increasing prevalence of white-ball cricket today. He further recognized that a player is now automatically considered for the Indian Test team if they excel in white-ball cricket.

"If I had to tell anything to a young player, I would definitely say that you should choose playing all three formats of this game because we are seeing more white ball cricket now," he added.

Pujara made his first appearance on the international stage in 2010. He subsequently established himself as one of the finest Test batsmen in the history of Indian cricket, accumulating 7,195 Test runs with an impressive average of 43.60.

