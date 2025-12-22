FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Will Brendon McCullum be sacked after England's Ashes debacle? Here's what latest report claims

England lost another Ashes series after being defeated by Australia in the Adelaide Test on Sunday. England lost to Australia by 82 runs in Adelaide, also trailing behind in the 5-match series by 3-0.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 07:37 PM IST

Will Brendon McCullum be sacked after England's Ashes debacle? Here's what latest report claims
Brendon McCullum is the head coach of England's men's cricket team
After England lost to Australia in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide by 82 runs, also losing the 5-match series, head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes have been facing criticism over the team's performance in the format. Several cricket experts and former players have even demanded the removal of McCullum and Stokes from their duties after England's debacle in the Ashes.

However, former English skipper Andrew Strauss, under whose captaincy England last won an away Ashes in 2010-11, has advised looking for more fundamental solutions rather than making any hasty decisions.

In a post on LinkedIn on Monday, Strauss wrote, ''So there it is, another ambitious set of England cricketers made the journey to Australia, full of hope and optimism, only for their dreams to come crashing down around them after only 11 days of cricket.''

''McCullum and Stokes will come under extreme scrutiny for the decisions they took in preparation for this tour in the same way that (Ashley) Giles and (Chris) Silverwood did after the last tour. And Andy Flower after 2013-14 and Duncan Fletcher after 2006/07. While they will know that this goes with the territory, none of the above are responsible for England losing so incredibly consistently in Australia since 1986-87. We have been badly mauled time after time over there because Australia are a better team, served by a better high-performance system,'' he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

''If we are genuinely serious about changing this depressingly one-sided story, then we need to look beyond sacking England coaches and captains and ask whether we are genuinely willing to make the changes necessary to break the trend,'' he further wrote.

After losing the Adelaide Test, Stokes said, ''Obviously that dream of winning the Ashes that we came here with is now over, which is incredibly disappointing, but we aren't going to stop.''

Meanwhile, England and Australia are set to lock horns for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, starting December 26.

