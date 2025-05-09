Despite the tournament being put on hold for at least a week, the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium was set to host DC’s next home game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 11).

The ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan has led to the suspension of the IPL 2025 by the BCCI due to security concerns. The safety of players is of utmost importance to the Indian Cricket Board amidst the escalating tensions between the two nations. In a recent development, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) received a threatening email on Friday morning (May 9) warning of a potential bomb attack at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

This stadium, located in the national capital region, is the home ground of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite the tournament being put on hold for at least a week, the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium was set to host DC’s next home game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 11).

According to reports, a senior official from DDCA confirmed the threat and promptly informed the Delhi Police.

"Yes, we received a threat email this morning and have already forwarded it to the Delhi Police. They already swung into action and did an inspection of the venue some time back," said the official in a chat with the Times of India (TOI).

The email also mentioned the activation of sleeper cells in India by Pakistan following India’s response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

In response to the deadly attack, the Indian Armed Forces conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine selected locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7). This operation aimed to neutralize terror camps and launchpads in the region.

Due to the escalating tensions across borders, following Pakistan's launch of drones and missiles targeting various Indian cities on the evening of May 8th, the 58th game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala was abruptly suspended due to an air raid alert.

With most of the scheduled IPL 2025 matches already completed and only 16 remaining, the IPL and the BCCI have announced that a revised schedule will be released after consulting with all relevant stakeholders and authorities.

In the midst of these developments, the IPL has informed all ten teams and their players about the situation before making a public announcement, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” the official statement read.

