Will Ben Stokes come out of ODI retirement for World Cup 2023? Star all-rounder responds

Ben Stokes and the England Test team experienced a devastating blow last week when the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester was washed out. This unfortunate outcome resulted in England's failure to retain the urn, as Australia had already taken a 2-1 lead. The cancellation of the match was particularly disheartening for Stokes and his teammates, considering their dominant performance throughout the Manchester Test. At the time of the downpour, England was leading by 61 runs in the second innings with five Australian wickets remaining, leaving them in a strong position.

Nevertheless, England is determined to end the series on a positive note as both teams prepare for the final Test at The Oval. However, Stokes, the team captain, made a remark that may not come as a surprise but could still dampen the spirits of England fans. Recent reports in the English media have suggested that Stokes may reconsider his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) and make himself available for selection in the 2023 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India.

The speculation surrounding Stokes' potential comeback in ODI gained momentum following his match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan last year. However, Stokes himself has not confirmed whether he will make a U-turn, although he has not ruled out the possibility.

“… who knows how I might feel towards a World Cup at the time. Going to a World Cup is an amazing thing to do, to represent your country. But at the moment I'm not even thinking about that,” Stokes had said in November last year.

However, it appears that the England Test captain has finally reached a decision, affirming his intention to stay retired from the format and, indeed, take a hiatus following the conclusion of the Ashes series.

"I'm retired," Stokes reiterated, as quoted by the ICC.

"I'm going on holiday after this game and that's as far as I'm thinking."

England's chances of regaining the Ashes at The Kia Oval have been dashed by the rain that plagued last week's fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Nevertheless, a win in south London would secure a 2-2 draw and prevent Australia from achieving their first Test series win in the UK since 2001, under the leadership of Steve Waugh, when they emerged victorious with a 4-1 scoreline.

