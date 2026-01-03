FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row

BCCI chief Mithun Manhas has clarified Bangladesh’s participation in the India-hosted T20 World Cup amid speculation linked to the Mustafizur Rahman row. Here’s what the BCCI said and why the issue may not impact the global tournament.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row
Mithun Manhas, the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has made it clear that Mustafizur Rahman's release from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, following a directive from BCCI to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to "recent developments" in Bangladesh, will not affect Bangladesh's participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

"The BCCI has taken this decision after thorough consultation, and Mr Saikia has already conveyed it to the media. The decision is related only to the IPL; we have not discussed the World Cup yet. We will share details once that is done," Manhas told IANS on Saturday.

This announcement follows BCCI's instruction to KKR to let go of Bangladesh pacer Rahman from their roster for the 2026 IPL season, citing the "recent developments" in Bangladesh as the cause. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that KKR will have the option to sign a replacement player if necessary.

“Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchisee KKR to release one of their player Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement,” said Saikia.

Political figures from the BJP and Shiv Sena have exchanged criticisms towards Shah Rukh Khan and KKR for allegedly ignoring national sentiments. The relationship between India and Bangladesh has become increasingly tense following the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Mymensingh last month.

There have been multiple reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, leading to rising calls for Rahman's dismissal. Earlier, BJP leader Sangeet Som even labeled Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon, a “gaddar (traitor)” for proceeding with the signing of a player from Bangladesh.

Rahman was acquired by KKR during the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi in December 2025 for Rs 9.2 crore. He has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and has taken 65 wickets in 60 matches since the 2016 season of the tournament.

The decision to release the speedster from IPL 2026 has also raised concerns regarding Bangladesh's matches scheduled to be held in India during the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh is set to compete against the West Indies, Italy, and England on February 7, 9, and 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before facing Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.

Also read| BCB moves ICC over T20 World Cup venue shift as BCCI freezes India-Bangladesh 2026 tour after Mustafizur Rahman controversy

