HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Bangladesh's cricket team travel to India for T20I World Cup? ICC steps in to defuse tensions

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally stepped in to resolve the issue. Know more about the latest developments.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 10:50 PM IST

Will Bangladesh's cricket team travel to India for T20I World Cup? ICC steps in to defuse tensions
The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally come forward to talk to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to resolve their ongoing tussle between them and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Recently, BCB refused to play their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 matches in India, citing security concerns. As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, ICC is likely to request BCB to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup matches in India and play their league matches as per the schedule.

This all started after the BCCI requested Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to ongoing geopolitical relations and atrocities being committed on the minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told news agency ANI, ''Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad, and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement.''

For those unversed, Mustafizur was picked up by KKR in the IPL 2026 Auction for a whopping Rs 9.20 crore.

Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. Bangladesh are in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. Bangladesh is scheduled to begin its T20 World Cup campaign against two-time champions West Indies on February 7 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On the other hand, Team India are in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and Pakistan. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against the USA on February 7 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

