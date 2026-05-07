Will Australian stars leave IPL 2026 playoffs for Pakistan ODI tour? Here’s what we know so far

Australia’s ODI series against Pakistan in 2026 is set to clash with the IPL 2026 playoffs and final, raising doubts over the availability of several Australian stars. Players involved in the IPL knockouts are unlikely to leave early, creating a potential selection headache for Cricket Australia.

Australia are set to return to Pakistan for a 50-over series for the first time since 2022. The Pakistan Cricket Board made the announcement on Thursday, locking in a three-match ODI tour. The last time Australia played ODIs in Pakistan was four years ago, and the hosts took the series 2-1. Earlier this year, Australia visited again for a T20I series in Lahore but left empty-handed after a 3-0 sweep by the home team.

Australia’s latest ODI squad touches down in Islamabad on May 23. The first game is scheduled for Rawalpindi on May 30. After that, the action shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the second and third ODIs on June 2 and June 4. All three matches start at 4:30 pm local time.

One complication: the opening ODI is just a day before the IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. So, Australian players whose franchises make the Indian Premier League playoffs won’t be available for the start of the Pakistan tour.

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On the flip side, some Aussies whose IPL teams don’t make the playoffs—like ODI captain Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals), wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (Lucknow Super Giants), and Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders)—should have no trouble joining the squad in time for game one.

Several familiar names are expected to sit this series out, including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head. They’re getting a break before the Test series in Bangladesh in August. That means selectors will be able to look at some fringe players—expect opportunities for names like Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, and Matthew Short, though some of them could also be rested before Australia's white-ball matches in Bangladesh later in June.

Other players likely to make the trip include Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, and Marnus Labuschagne—all fresh off stints in the Pakistan Super League. Nathan Ellis, who missed the IPL with a hamstring injury, is bowling again and could feature in the squad. Matthew Renshaw is another in the mix.

Here’s a quick look at the tour schedule:

May 23 – Arrival in Islamabad

May 30 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

June 2 – 2nd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

June 4 – 3rd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

As for the IPL playoffs, those run from May 26 to May 31. Qualifier 1 goes down in Dharamshala, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 are set for New Chandigarh, and the final moves to Ahmedabad. So, Australian players in franchises that push deep into the playoffs will likely join the tour late. For the others, preparations in Rawalpindi start on time.

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