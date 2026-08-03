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Will Aiden Markram captain LSG next season? Proteas star breaks silence on IPL leadership role

Amid reports linking Aiden Markram with Lucknow Super Giants' captaincy, the South African T20I skipper has finally reacted to the speculation after Rishabh Pant stepped down, following poor show in IPL 2026.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

Will Aiden Markram captain LSG next season? Proteas star breaks silence on IPL leadership role
Aiden Markram scored 231 runs in 12 matches for LSG in the IPL 2026. (Screengrab from video shared by SRH)
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South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram is the front-runner to lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Several reports claim that the franchise is considering a change in leadership following Rishabh Pant's poor show as captain, who even stepped down from the role following the 2026 season.

Is Aiden Markram next captain of Lucknow Super Giants?

While speaking to Cricinfo, Markram shared his thoughts about becoming LSG skipper and said, ''I've got no idea. They can decide whatever they think is best. There are some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I'm not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it, I'm sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven't been there just yet.''

Talking about his experience in playing T20, he added, ''It's obviously much quicker, and still the idea of 10 balls from one side. You sometimes think you've snuck five in, and you remember there's still another five to the short side, or whatever it might be. But good fun, great camp, great standard as well, so I'm thoroughly enjoying it.''

Markram's stint with LSG

The 31-year-old Proteas star joined LSG ahead of the 2025 IPL season. He was signed for Rs 2 crore by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise in 2025 and was retained for the 2026 season for the same price.

Aiden's name is among the front-runners as he is also associated with LSG's sister franchise, Durban's Super Giants, in SA20 and The Hundred. He also has good experience leading the Proteas in the shortest format.

For those unversed, Rishabh Pant stepped down as LSG captain earlier this year after the conclusion of the 2026 edition, as his side finished at the bottom of the Points Table.

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