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Will age impact Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup selection? BCCI president finally breaks silence

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s chances of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup have sparked debate over age and experience. The BCCI President Mithun Manhas has now shared his stance on the two star batters, offering fresh insight into Team India’s plans for the upcoming global tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

Will age impact Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup selection? BCCI president finally breaks silence
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Credit: X)
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With less than a year remaining before the 2027 ODI World Cup kicks off, Indian fans are buzzing with one pressing question: will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli take the field? The tournament's 14th edition will unfold across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 2 through November 21. Both players are performing well and maintaining peak fitness, yet their advancing years present a consideration. Rohit will reach 40 as the tournament commences, while Kohli will be 39 during the competition. Could age influence their selection prospects?

BCCI president Mithun Manhas, however, takes a different stance—he contends that age shouldn't dictate selection decisions, emphasizing instead that fitness levels and on-field performances should be the deciding factors.

"As far as the BCCI is concerned, we are not in a position to comment because it all depends on the selectors and the coaches. But from how I look at it, fitness and performance should be the criteria for selection, and definitely not age," he said.

"If somebody is fit to play, and you see him performing and winning games for the country, that is the only criterion we should focus on," he added.

India's strategic planning for the tournament centers on nurturing Shubman Gill, who assumed the captaincy role in October of the previous year with this World Cup specifically in view. The 27-year-old is poised to helm the squad in his inaugural major international captaincy role, and Manhas sees merit in having experienced veterans available to help navigate the complexities of leadership.

"Having Virat, Hardik and Rohit on the side will definitely help him. Then there are the likes of Bumrah, who could lead, who can be the bowling captain, and then somebody who will be the fielding captain," he also said.

"They have been under pressure, and they have delivered so many times in crunch situations. So, it is a good combination," he went on to say.

Rohit and Kohli have stepped away from Test and T20I formats, joining Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin in retiring from international cricket. Ravindra Jadeja has similarly exited T20I cricket, enabling the team to concentrate on building its emerging talent pool in the shortest format.

The ODI landscape is shifting as well. Mohammed Shami, instrumental in India's 2023 World Cup run, has fallen in the selection hierarchy despite delivering impressive domestic performances.

Selectors are now evaluating younger pace bowlers, notably Harshit Rana and Gurnoor Brar, as they scout talent for the 2027 tournament.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit continue strengthening their cases through consistent performances. Kohli's track record of reliability, vast experience, and physical conditioning position him as a likely selection, whereas Rohit's recent injury setbacks have introduced doubt regarding his availability.

Also read| World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh set to make IPL coaching debut, joins THIS team for 2027 season

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