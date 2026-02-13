FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Spin test looms large for India's star-studded batting unit against Pakistan

From UPI to Stablecoins: The next phase of instant global payments

Anchor backstory of legacy systems to intelligent platforms: Health care modernisation experience of Soujanya Vummannagari

Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra Season 2, praises Mona Singh, Barun Sobti's 'cathartic' performances: 'I was weeping'

Satinder Sartaaj readies for one of Delhi’s biggest live music nights

Why Exchanges are Becoming Infrastructure, Not Just Trading Marketplace

Will Abhishek Sharma play India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo? Varun Chakaravarthy drops BIG update

'As two close neighbours...': PM Modi speaks with Tarique Rahman after BNP's Bangladesh election victory

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries import crude from Venezuela? Can it end dependence on Russian oil?

'If he pauses...': R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup showdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Spin test looms large for India's star-studded batting unit against Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2026: Spin test looms large for India's star-studded batting unit

From UPI to Stablecoins: The next phase of instant global payments

From UPI to Stablecoins: The next leap in digital payments

Anchor backstory of legacy systems to intelligent platforms: Health care modernisation experience of Soujanya Vummannagari

Health care modernisation experience of Soujanya Vummannagari

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws

Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Will Abhishek Sharma play India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo? Varun Chakaravarthy drops BIG update

Uncertainty surrounds Abhishek Sharma’s availability for India’s blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan in Colombo. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has now shared a key update on the youngster’s fitness and selection chances ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Will Abhishek Sharma play India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo? Varun Chakaravarthy drops BIG update
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The top T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy believes that the leading T20I batter Abhishek Sharma should return for India's upcoming match against Pakistan on Sunday. Unfortunately, Abhishek's initial experience at the T20 World Cup has not been very promising. During his World Cup debut against the USA, he was dismissed for a golden duck, caught in his preferred hitting area at deep cover, and subsequently did not play due to a stomach bug that landed him in the hospital, causing him to miss what would have been his second World Cup match against Namibia on Thursday.

On a brighter note for India, Abhishek was spotted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and was present in the dugout. Varun mentioned that the Indian opener had also resumed practice.

"I think he will play the next match. I don't know. As far as I have spoken to him, he looks good. He did some practice today. He said he is on the way," Varun said after India beat Namibia.

This was a more encouraging update after India captain Suryakumar Yadav had commented at the toss: "He will take a game or two, I don't know."

In Abhishek's absence, Sanju Samson took the lead at the top of the order, smashing three sixes in his quickfire 22 off 8 balls, while Ishan Kishan, the other opener, donned the wicketkeeping gloves, indicating that Samson is currently the backup opener.

If Abhishek is fit and ready by the time India reaches Colombo, they will have navigated the initial availability challenges. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match against the USA due to illness, made his return to the playing XI in Delhi. He bowled four overs, conceding 20 runs and taking a wicket, and even made a spectacular diving catch.

Additionally, Washington Sundar, who had been sidelined with a side strain and was not part of the squad in Mumbai, has rejoined the team and fulfilled his responsibilities on the sidelines.

Also read| 'If he pauses...': R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup showdown

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From UPI to Stablecoins: The next phase of instant global payments
From UPI to Stablecoins: The next leap in digital payments
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Spin test looms large for India's star-studded batting unit against Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Spin test looms large for India's star-studded batting unit
Anchor backstory of legacy systems to intelligent platforms: Health care modernisation experience of Soujanya Vummannagari
Health care modernisation experience of Soujanya Vummannagari
Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra Season 2, praises Mona Singh, Barun Sobti's 'cathartic' performances: 'I was weeping'
Anurag Kashyap praises Mona Singh, Barun Sobti's Kohrra Season 2
Satinder Sartaaj readies for one of Delhi’s biggest live music nights
Satinder Sartaaj readies for one of Delhi’s biggest live music nights
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement