Will Abhishek Sharma play India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo? Varun Chakaravarthy drops BIG update

Uncertainty surrounds Abhishek Sharma’s availability for India’s blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan in Colombo. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has now shared a key update on the youngster’s fitness and selection chances ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

The top T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy believes that the leading T20I batter Abhishek Sharma should return for India's upcoming match against Pakistan on Sunday. Unfortunately, Abhishek's initial experience at the T20 World Cup has not been very promising. During his World Cup debut against the USA, he was dismissed for a golden duck, caught in his preferred hitting area at deep cover, and subsequently did not play due to a stomach bug that landed him in the hospital, causing him to miss what would have been his second World Cup match against Namibia on Thursday.

On a brighter note for India, Abhishek was spotted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and was present in the dugout. Varun mentioned that the Indian opener had also resumed practice.

"I think he will play the next match. I don't know. As far as I have spoken to him, he looks good. He did some practice today. He said he is on the way," Varun said after India beat Namibia.

This was a more encouraging update after India captain Suryakumar Yadav had commented at the toss: "He will take a game or two, I don't know."

In Abhishek's absence, Sanju Samson took the lead at the top of the order, smashing three sixes in his quickfire 22 off 8 balls, while Ishan Kishan, the other opener, donned the wicketkeeping gloves, indicating that Samson is currently the backup opener.

If Abhishek is fit and ready by the time India reaches Colombo, they will have navigated the initial availability challenges. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match against the USA due to illness, made his return to the playing XI in Delhi. He bowled four overs, conceding 20 runs and taking a wicket, and even made a spectacular diving catch.

Additionally, Washington Sundar, who had been sidelined with a side strain and was not part of the squad in Mumbai, has rejoined the team and fulfilled his responsibilities on the sidelines.

