Will 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi redefine greatness beyond Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar? England fans thinks so

Suryavanshi was already a household name back in India after his record-breaking IPL season, but his incredible form in the UK has introduced him to a new audience. English fans are getting a first-hand look at the rising star.

Fresh off a spectacular debut season in the Indian Premier League, young cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is now making waves on English soil. The 14-year-old is currently on tour with the Indian U-19 team for a series of five ODIs and two Tests, and he's proving that his initial success was no fluke.

Having already made a strong impression during his U-19 debut last year, Suryavanshi has taken his game to another level in England. He completely dominated the one-day series, piling up 355 runs across five innings to finish as the top scorer. His runs came at a blistering strike rate of 174.01 and a stellar average of 71, a performance that included both a century and a half-century.

While he had a quiet start in the first Test with a score of just 14, he bounced back in the second innings to score a crucial half-century. The youngster even showcased his all-round talent, chipping in with two wickets with his left-arm spin.

Suryavanshi was already a household name back in India after his record-breaking IPL season, but his incredible form in the UK has introduced him to a new audience. English fans are getting a first-hand look at the rising star, and he's rapidly building a fan base, with many tipping him for greatness. He's even being called the best player the world has ever seen at his age.

Daniel Peacock, a cricket analyst and statistician for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), believes the hype is real, placing the left-handed batsman in the same bracket as legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

“The people I’ve spoken to in the game – I think we all have the same feeling. We’ve watched and witnessed a young star in the making, something very special. I would go as far as to say he’s probably the best 14-year-old in any sport that I’ve seen live. I think the sentiment in England is that we are watching a very special young boy playing cricket – and the expectancy is Tendulkar-Kohli-level, or even beyond,” said Peacock in an interaction with the Times of India.

Peacock noted that the buzz around the young player is growing, attracting more than just the usual crowd to these youth games.

“People are starting to make noise about him here. Cricket fans already know who he is – even if they can’t all pronounce his name. These games usually attract a few die-hards, but there’s certainly been a little extra media attention (we’ve had the likes of BBC, The Athletic, Getty, etc.), and a lot of British-Indians have come to watch Vaibhav play in the flesh for the first time,” he added.

Also read| Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka govt blames RCB, flags Virat Kohli video in report; Will BCCI enforce IPL ban?