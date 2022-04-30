Wife Ritika Sajdeh pens heartfelt note for Rohit Sharma on his 35th birthday

Rohit Sharma with his family

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday. His fans and players from the cricket fraternity took ver to social media to wish 'hitman' on his birthday. His wife Ritika Sajdeh also shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account to wish her hubby on this special day.

READ: IPL 2022 GT vs RCB: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Ritika Sajdeh posted some pictures along with her post in which Rohit can be seen in some lovable moments with her and their child Samaira. Ritika Sajdeh wrote in her post, "“Happiest birthday Rooo. Sammy and I love you so much. Thank you for being ours. Hakuna Matata.”

While commenting on Ritika Sajdeh's post, Yuvraj Singh also wished Rohit Sharma on his birthday.

Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma got married in the year 2015 after being in a relationship for six years and they became parents to a daughter in 2018 and named her Samaira.

READ: GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India

On the cricketing front, Rohit Sharma is currently captaining the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Mumbai Indians have lost all the 8 games in IPL 2022 so far and they will face Rajasthan Royals today evening. The MI squad will be surely hoping to play well and win this game for their skipper today as a gift for his birthday.