Wiaan Mulder hammers 367 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo Test: See full list of records broken by Proteas' star

South Africa's stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder surprised every cricket fan on Monday after he declared the Proteas' innings when he was himself batting at 367, just 33 behind breaking Brian Lara's highest Test score record. Despite deciding to declare the innings at 367 and not break Lara's 400-run record, Mulder scripted history as he broke several other tough Test records.

List of all records broken by Mulder

In his 367-run innings, Mulder smashed 49 boundaries and 4 sixes. This is second second-highest number of boundaries in a Test innings, only behind John Edrich, who hit 57 boundaries.

He also became the only South African player to smash a triple hundred in Test format after Hashim Amla's 311 against England in 2012 at The Oval. He also became the first-ever player to hit a triple hundred in Tests on Zimbabwe soil.

He crossed the 300-run mark in 297 deliveries, making him the second fastest to achieve the feat after India's Virender Sehwag, who scored a triple ton against South Africa in just 278 deliveries in 2008.

Even though Mulder could not break Sehwag's record of the fastest 300, he created another one by becoming the player to score the fastest 350, which came off just 324 balls.

Mulder broke Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad's record of the highest total by a player in an away Test.

ZIM vs SA 2nd Test

Batting first, Zimbabwe were bowled out at 170, following which the touring nation posted a humongous total on board in reply. Currently, Zimbabwe batters are out in the middle and score reads 51/1 after Day 2 Stumps. Zimbabwe is currently trailing behind by 405 runs.