Check out all the details related to West Indies vs New Zealand semifinal match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Sharjah.

With only a few games remaining, the anticipation is building as we approach the crowning of the winner in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The second semifinal is set to take place between the West Indies women's team and the New Zealand women's team on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The West Indies team has displayed exceptional form, securing a victory over England in their last group match to secure their spot in the semifinals. Conversely, New Zealand managed to edge past India to advance to the knockout stage. The outcome of this highly anticipated match will determine which team will advance to the final showdown on October 20 in Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai offers an even playing field for both batters and bowlers. Recent games have shown that both teams have performed admirably on this pitch, although it still provides ample opportunities for bowlers to assert their dominance. However, given the high caliber of these two teams, we can anticipate a competitive and engaging match.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is a zero percent chance of rain, ensuring pleasant weather for the upcoming match. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with a gentle breeze blowing at 6 km/h from the north-northeast. These ideal conditions guarantee that the match will proceed as scheduled without any interruptions.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

