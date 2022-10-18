Search icon
WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match 8, T20 World Cup 2022

Know all the details related to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup game between West Indies-Zimbabwe which will be played in Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

West Indies vs Zimbabwe

West Indies and Zimbabwe will play the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (October 19) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Both teams have had a contrasting start to the tournament. West Indies lost their opening game against Scotland by 42 runs. They were never in the game either with the bat or ball. Firstly, the bowlers conceded 160 runs, and then the batters were bundled out for just 118 runs. 

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, returned to the tournament after failing to qualify last year. Sikandar Raza, who has been in great form this year continued his dream run in the last game against Ireland and scored 82 runs out of the 174 runs that Zimbabwe posted on the board. The bowlers restricted Ireland to just 143 runs and handed the team a win by 31 runs. 

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Brandon King (C), Rovman Powell, Milton Shumba

All-rounders: Jason Holder (VC), Sikandar Razam, Raymon Reifer

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein

West Indies vs Zimbabwe probable XI

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(C), AJ Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, OC McCoy, Odean Smith

Zimbabwe: CR Ervine(C), M Shumba, RP Burl, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, RW Chakabva, TL Chatara, LM Jongwe, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

The match between WI and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19, at 1:30 pm IST.

