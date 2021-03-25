WI vs SL: Wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella creates THIS record after he gets out on 96

Dickwella stitched a 179-run partnership with debutant Pathum Nissanka, who hit a century, to help Sri Lanka get in a great position in first Test.

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella created an unfortunate record to his name in the first Test against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Day four after he fell four runs short of his maiden century in the longest format of the game.

Dickwella had played a measured knock until that point along with debutant Pathum Nissanka, who hit a maiden century but he fell agonisingly short of his first century when he tried to play a dab towards the third man on a Kemar Roach delivery, that was too close to cut and it crashed into his stumps.

By the virtue of the same, Dickwella has now scored the most number of fifties in Test cricket without a century. The left-hander surpassed India's late Chetan Chauhan as he has now scored 17 fifties in the longest format of the game, while Chauhan had 16 without reaching the three-figure mark.

Irrespective of him not reaching the milestone, Dickwella's 96-run innings put Sri Lanka in a commanding position going into the final day of the Test with the West Indies needing 341 runs to win with nine wickets remaining. Dickwella and Nissanka added 179 runs for the sixth wicket as Sri Lanka piled up 476 runs in their second innings to set a daunting total of 375 runs for the home side to chase in the final innings.