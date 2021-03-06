WI vs SL: Spinners, Gunathilaka help visitors storm back into the series with a 43-run win

Headlines

INDIA block opposition MPs to visit Manipur on July 29, 30

Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

Meet woman who has dated celebrities, flies jets, drives exotic cars but...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Zee News New Show: Now get answers to all your questions in new avatar of DNA

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

Highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Zee News New Show: Now get answers to all your questions in new avatar of DNA

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

HomeCricket

Cricket

WI vs SL: Spinners, Gunathilaka help visitors storm back into the series with a 43-run win

After the batsmen helped Sri Lanka get to a score of 160 runs, the spinners didn't let the West Indies get off the hook at any moment

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 06, 2021, 09:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sri Lanka displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 43 runs on Saturday in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. With this win, Sri Lanka has now levelled the three-match series at 1-1. Both teams would now lock horns in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

Chasing 161, Windies got off to a steady start as the side managed to post 45/1 after the first six overs. However, from there on, things went southwards as no batsmen were able to stay at the crease for a long and the hosts were reduced to 66/6 in the 11th over.

Lendl Simmons (21), Chris Gayle (16), Evin Lewis (6), Nicholas Pooran (8), Jason Holder (9), and Dwayne Bravo (2) all disappointed with the bat, and the hosts were left reeling.In the end, Windies were bundled out for 117 in the 19th over and Sri Lanka gained a 43-run win. For the visitors, Wanindu Haasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan scalped three wickets each.

Earlier, Gunathilaka`s knock of 56 helped Sri Lanka post 160/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Openers Gunathilaka (56) and Pathum Nissanka (37) provided a solid start to Sri Lanka as the duo put on 95 runs for the first wicket inside 11 overs.

However, West Indies staged a stunning comeback in the latter half of the innings as the hosts gave away just 64 runs in the final 10 overs of the innings.

For West Indies, Dwayne Bravo returned with two wickets while Jason Holder and Obed McCoy picked one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 160/6 (Gunathilaka 56, Pathum Nissanka 37, Dwayne Bravo 2-25); West Indies 117 (Obed McCoy 23, Lendl Simmons 21, Lakshan Sandakan 3-10). 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE