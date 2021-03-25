WI vs SL: Niroshan Dickwella or Dicwella? Fans confused as Sri Lankan left-hander drops 'K' from jersey

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who continued to run out of his luck of trying to get his first hundred in Test cricket again in the first Test against West Indies, attracted attention on the fourth day of the match due to his name.

Dickwella, who with his brilliant innings of 96 runs helped his team come back into the game along with debutant Pathum Nissanka, who scored a century, sported a different spelling of his name on his playing shirt as 'K' was missing from his surname. The discrepancy in the spelling was noticed by fans immediately as it was very evident as the scorecard had 'Dickwella' and the jersey had 'Dicwella'. However, it is still unknown, whether it was a mistake or the 'K' has been dropped intentionally.

The fans were quick to spot the difference and came up with hilarious reactions to the same. While few people wondered if it was a spelling mistake, many were confused as to what was the real spelling of the left-hander's name. Another user thought that the cricketer had alternate spellings to his name saying, "Is Dicwella (on his shirt) an alternative spelling I'd just not encountered before or is there call for a proofreader?!"

Here are the reactions:

Genuine question. Is the spelling ‘Dicwella’, which is on the back of a shirt a mistake? Always thought the spelling was Dickwella. #WIvSL — Being Outside Cricket (@OutsideCricket) March 24, 2021

Dickwella on the scoresheet. Dicwella on his shirt. There's a joke in there somewhere. — Joe Reubin (@joebo86) March 24, 2021