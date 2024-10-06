Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

WI vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

WI vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
WI vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup
The West Indies Women's team is set to face off against Scotland Women in the 8th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 this Sunday.

Unfortunately, West Indies suffered a humbling defeat in their opening game, losing by 10 wickets to South Africa. Conversely, Scotland's debut in the Women’s T20 World Cup did not go as planned, as they were defeated by Bangladesh Women by 16 runs.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their initial setbacks and secure a victory in this upcoming match. 

Pitch report

The pitch can affect the ball's behavior, with spinners getting more help when the surface is dry and flat. On the other hand, seamers can generate bounce on a lively pitch. As the game goes on, the pitch tends to slow down, making it advantageous to bat first.

Weather report

According to Accuweather.com, the weather forecast for Dubai International Stadium is clear and warm, the temperature is expected to be around 33°C with a natural feel of 36°C. 

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor / Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James / Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

Scotland Women: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell.

