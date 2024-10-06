WI vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Scotland match 8

WI vs SCO Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 8, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies vs Scotland.

The West Indies women's team is poised to face off against Scotland women in the eighth match of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 6th. Both teams experienced defeats in their opening matches and are eager to secure their first victory in this prestigious tournament.

Hayley Matthews and her team suffered a humbling 10-wicket loss to South Africa in their first match. On the other hand, Scotland's debut in the tournament did not go as planned, as they were defeated by Bangladesh women by 16 runs.

As the teams prepare for their upcoming clash, anticipation is high for the exciting competition that is set to unfold on the cricket field.

Match Details

West Indies Women vs Scotland Women, 8th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 06, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

WI-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Lorna Jack, Hayley Matthews, Ailsa Lister

All-Rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser

WI-W vs SCO-W My Dream11 Team

Shemaine Campbelle, Sarah Bryce (vc), Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Saskia Horley (c), Katherine Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Rachel Slater.

