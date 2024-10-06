WI vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Scotland match 8

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

IAF set to attempt THIS record with grand air show at Chennai’s Marina Beach today

Meet Indian man, who won Rs 50000000 on TV show, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, then started selling..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

What level of uric acid is dangerous?

What level of uric acid is dangerous?

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Watch: Aamir Khan attends ex-wife Reena Dutta's father's prayer meeting with Imran Khan, Junaid, Ira Khan, Faisal Khan

Watch: Aamir Khan attends ex-wife Reena Dutta's father's prayer meeting with Imran Khan, Junaid, Ira Khan, Faisal Khan

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

HomeCricket

Cricket

WI vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Scotland match 8

WI vs SCO Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 8, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies vs Scotland.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

WI vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Scotland match 8
WI vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The West Indies women's team is poised to face off against Scotland women in the eighth match of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 6th. Both teams experienced defeats in their opening matches and are eager to secure their first victory in this prestigious tournament.

Hayley Matthews and her team suffered a humbling 10-wicket loss to South Africa in their first match. On the other hand, Scotland's debut in the tournament did not go as planned, as they were defeated by Bangladesh women by 16 runs.

As the teams prepare for their upcoming clash, anticipation is high for the exciting competition that is set to unfold on the cricket field.

Match Details

West Indies Women vs Scotland Women, 8th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 06, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 

WI-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Lorna Jack, Hayley Matthews, Ailsa Lister

All-Rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser

WI-W vs SCO-W My Dream11 Team

Shemaine Campbelle, Sarah Bryce (vc), Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Saskia Horley (c), Katherine Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Rachel Slater.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

People of this unique village live in two countries, some have kitchen in India and bedroom in...

People of this unique village live in two countries, some have kitchen in India and bedroom in...

Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s

Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal spotted together at NMACC event

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal spotted together at NMACC event

Historian Shailaja Paik becomes first Dalit to receive a US Genius Grant, says "It is fantastic reminder of..."

Historian Shailaja Paik becomes first Dalit to receive a US Genius Grant, says "It is fantastic reminder of..."

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement