WI vs SA, WCL 2025: JP Duminy heroics seal thrilling bowl-out win for South Africa Champions in rain-shortened clash

The second match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 saw South Africa Champions defeat West Indies Champions in a rain-shortened match at Edgbaston. The game was cut short to 11 overs per side due to rain, and both teams finished with the same total of 79 runs. This led to a dramatic bowl-out, where South Africa won, thanks to Jean-Paul Duminy's great play. He was named Player of the Match.

South Africa Champions chose to bowl first after winning the toss. The decision paid off when Hardus Viljoen got Chris Gayle out for only 2 runs in the first over. Then, Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Richard Levi, leaving West Indies Champions at 8 for 1 after two overs. Lendl Simmons scored 28 off 21 balls, and Dwayne Smith added 7 off 11, which gave them some stability. But Aaron Phangiso took out both Smith and Kieron Pollard in the fifth over, hurting their momentum. Chadwick Walton's 27 not out off 21, plus a late six from Dwayne Bravo, helped West Indies Champions reach a total of 79 for 5 in 11 overs. Duanne Olivier and Chris Morris each took one wicket for South Africa.

South Africa Champions had a revised target of 81. They also had a tough start. Sheldon Cottrell struck early again, getting rid of Richard Levi, and Sulieman Benn removed AB de Villiers for only 3 runs. Hashim Amla's 15 off 18 and Sarel Erwee's 27 off 18 formed a much-needed partnership, steadying the innings as West Indies Champions kept taking wickets.

The game came down to the wire, with Jean-Paul Duminy keeping his cool. Even though Fidel Edwards took two quick wickets in the last over, Duminy's 25 not out off 12 balls, including a great six, made sure South Africa Champions reached 80 for 6, tying the score. The game went to a bowl-out. South Africa Champions kept their nerve and won, with Duminy deservedly named Player of the Match for his winning performance.

