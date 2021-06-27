WI vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 predictions: Best picks for West Indies vs South Africa match at Grenada

The second T20I is all set to take place between West Indies and South Africa on Sunday. The first of the five clashes was won by West Indies.

The Windies chased down a par score with ease, however, they will need their bowlers to come up with a better performance.

As for the South Africans, although their batsmen did show glimpses of what they are capable of, they could end up with only a par score. All eyes will be on in-form keeper Quinton de Kock.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs South Africa – 2nd T20I in Grenada 2021

Wicketkeeper: Q de Kock, N Pooran

Batsmen: C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: A Russell

Bowlers: D Bravo, K Rabada, T Shamsi, and O McCoy

WI vs SA Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, and Kevin Sinclair

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Q de Kock (C), N Pooran, C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen, A Russell (VC), D Bravo, K Rabada, T Shamsi, and O McCoy

The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Sunday, June 27. The match will be telecasted on Fancode.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.