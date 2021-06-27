WI vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 predictions: Best picks for West Indies vs South Africa match at Grenada
WI vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 2nd T20I, West Indies vs South Africa Dream 11 Team Player List.
WI vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 predictions: Best picks for West Indies vs South Africa , Windies Cricket Twitter handle
The second T20I is all set to take place between West Indies and South Africa on Sunday. The first of the five clashes was won by West Indies.
The Windies chased down a par score with ease, however, they will need their bowlers to come up with a better performance.
As for the South Africans, although their batsmen did show glimpses of what they are capable of, they could end up with only a par score. All eyes will be on in-form keeper Quinton de Kock.
Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs South Africa – 2nd T20I in Grenada 2021
WI vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I
West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Q de Kock, N Pooran
Batsmen: C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen
All-rounders: A Russell
Bowlers: D Bravo, K Rabada, T Shamsi, and O McCoy
WI vs SA Probable Playing XIs
West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, and Kevin Sinclair
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I My Dream11 Playing XI
Q de Kock (C), N Pooran, C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen, A Russell (VC), D Bravo, K Rabada, T Shamsi, and O McCoy
West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Details
The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Sunday, June 27. The match will be telecasted on Fancode.
Squads
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.