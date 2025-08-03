Twitter
WI vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan match live on tv, online in India?

The Windies aim to prevent a third consecutive T20I series defeat as they compete against Pakistan in the third T20I match in Florida.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 06:35 PM IST

Courtesy: X/windiescricket

TRENDING NOW

Following an exciting match in the 2nd T20I, which ended with a 2-wicket victory for the home team, both Pakistan and West Indies are eager to clinch the series-deciding T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

In the second T20I, seasoned all-rounder Jason Holder delivered an impressive performance, taking four wickets and contributing a quick-fire 16 runs off just 10 balls. Pakistan managed to score 133/9 on a surface that offered spinners ample assistance to unsettle the batsmen. In reply, Holder, alongside Romario Shephard, played crucial innings to guide their team to victory.

The final T20I will take place on the same pitch, with both teams aiming to bat first and set a challenging target. The dry nature of the pitch makes it increasingly difficult for batsmen to accumulate runs as the game progresses.

Here are the live streaming details for the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I on August 4, 2025 (5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM local time, August 3):

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Live Streaming in India: The match will be streamed live on the FanCode website and FanCode app. There is no direct TV telecast of the series in India.

Live Streaming in Pakistan: Fans can watch the match live on Tapmad.

Live Streaming in the Caribbean: Available on ESPN TV channel, with streaming on Disney+ in the Caribbean.

Live Streaming in the USA: Viewers can watch it live on ESPN+.

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew(w), Roston Chase, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jediah Blades

