WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Historically, both teams have competed in 138 ODI matches to date. Pakistan's victory in the first match marked their 64th win, while the West Indies lead the head-to-head record with 71 wins. Additionally, three games have concluded in a tie.

West Indies will face Pakistan in the second ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad on Sunday, August 10. Pakistan enters the match with a strong sense of confidence. Their goal is to deliver another outstanding performance to clinch the series. They currently lead 1-0 in the three-match series, following a thrilling victory in the opening game.

Mohammad Rizwan is leading the Pakistan team, while Shai Hope will continue to captain the West Indies. The visitors experienced a brief scare during the run chase in the first match, but exceptional contributions from Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat secured a 5-wicket win for them.

Nawaz delivered an impressive performance, scoring an unbeaten 63 runs off just 54 balls, including five fours and three sixes, as Pakistan successfully chased down the 281-run target in 48.5 overs. Conversely, the West Indies are in urgent need of a stronger performance to not only win this match but also keep their hopes alive in the series.

Pitch report

Brian Lara Stadium is a remarkable location for sporting events, and the pitch at this renowned venue caters to all types of players. Fast bowlers can take advantage of early movement, while spinners will find opportunities as the pitch begins to slow down later in the game. As the match progresses, batting during the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI could become more manageable, making chasing a viable strategy once more, similar to what occurred in the first match.

Live Streaming Details

When will the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan be played?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 10. The contest will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan take place?

The second ODI between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.

