WI vs PAK 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Pakistan match in Jamaica
WI vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st Test match, West Indies vs Pakistan Dream 11 Team Player List.
West Indies will take on Pakistan in the first Test match at Sabina Park in Jamaica | Photo: Windies Cricket / PCB
After a summer of T20Is and more T20Is, the focus for West Indies shifts to the Test matches as they take on Pakistan in their first series of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle. West Indies haven't had a great start in Test matches this year losing to South Africa pretty comfortably in the two-match series.
The hosts would hope for a better all-round performance as Pakistan will make them pay. Pakistan beat South Africa at home in two-match series and will be looking to start the new WTC cycle with a win.
Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam
All-rounders: Jason Holder
Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Yasir Shah
WI vs PAK Probable Playing XIs
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (w), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican
Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah
Shai Hope(c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Jason Holder(vc), Jayden Seales, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Yasir Shah
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Details
The match begins at 8:30 PM IST and will take place at Sabina Park, Jamaica on Thursday, August 12. The match will be live streamed on Fancode.
Squads
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope (w), Kieran Powell, Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w/vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood