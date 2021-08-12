WI vs PAK 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Pakistan match in Jamaica

After a summer of T20Is and more T20Is, the focus for West Indies shifts to the Test matches as they take on Pakistan in their first series of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle. West Indies haven't had a great start in Test matches this year losing to South Africa pretty comfortably in the two-match series.

The hosts would hope for a better all-round performance as Pakistan will make them pay. Pakistan beat South Africa at home in two-match series and will be looking to start the new WTC cycle with a win.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Pakistan – 1st Test in Jamaica 2021

Also read Trouble for PCB as star Pakistan cricketers in top grade want a pay hike: Report

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Yasir Shah

WI vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (w), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test My Dream11 Playing XI

Shai Hope(c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Jason Holder(vc), Jayden Seales, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Yasir Shah

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Details

The match begins at 8:30 PM IST and will take place at Sabina Park, Jamaica on Thursday, August 12. The match will be live streamed on Fancode.

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope (w), Kieran Powell, Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w/vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood