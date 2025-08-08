Twitter
CRICKET

WI vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

Pakistan is set to compete against the West Indies in the first ODI at Multan. Fans in India can catch the live broadcast of the match on multiple platforms. Both teams are looking to make a powerful start in this thrilling series opener.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 10:18 PM IST

WI vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are making their return. Pakistan aims to secure victory in the ODI series as they prepare to compete in a three-match series against the West Indies, starting on Friday, August 8. The matches will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground in Trinidad. This venue will be hosting its second men's ODI, following the West Indies' match against India in 2023.

In total, the West Indies have triumphed over Pakistan 71 times in 137 ODIs, while Pakistan has claimed victory 63 times. There have been three matches that ended in ties in 1991, 1993, and 2013.

Previously, Fakhar Zaman was excluded from Pakistan's ODI squad after suffering a left hamstring strain during the second T20I.

Live Streaming Details

When will the 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan be played?

The 1st ODI T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Friday, August 8. The contest will begin at 11:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 11 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan take place?

The first ODI between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.

Also read| Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback

