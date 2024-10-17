WI vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for semifinal 2, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies vs New Zealand.

The New Zealand Women's cricket team (NZ-W) is set to face off against the West Indies Women's team (WI-W) in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 18th at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams will be vying for a crucial victory to secure a spot in the tournament's final.

Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand finished in second place in Group A after an impressive performance in the group stage. The White Ferns won three out of their four matches, with their latest victory being a commanding 54-run win against Pakistan Women (PAK-W) following an 8-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka Women (SL-W).

On the other hand, the West Indies Women, the 2016 World T20 Champions, topped Group B with three wins out of four matches. Hayley Matthews and her team secured a 6-wicket victory against England Women (ENG-W) in their last game, following an 8-wicket win over Bangladesh Women (BAN-W). The West Indies will be aiming to reach another T20 World Cup final to enhance their chances of reclaiming the title.

Match Details

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd Semi Final

Date & Time: Oct 18, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: IC Gaze, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Deandra Dottin

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Afy Fletcher

Also read| Sanjay Manjrekar 'belittles' Sourav, Sachin while praising Virat Kohli; says 'they never wanted to....'