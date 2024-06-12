WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 26 to be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

The upcoming 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will feature co-hosts West Indies (WI) facing off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, June 13.

Under the leadership of Rovman Powell, the West Indies team has displayed impressive performances in their first two matches of the tournament against Papua New Guinea and Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. In their opening match against Papua New Guinea, Powell and his team showcased exceptional bowling skills, limiting the opposition to 136/8. They successfully chased down the target, securing a victory by five wickets with an over to spare.

Conversely, New Zealand will be looking to redeem themselves in their second match of the tournament after suffering a significant upset in their first game against Afghanistan. The BlackCaps were bowled out for a mere 75 runs while chasing a target of 160 runs. Ultimately, Afghanistan emerged victorious with a commanding 84-run margin.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated WI vs NZ match is set to take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The game is slated to kick off at 6 AM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between WI and NZ live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad is renowned for its sluggish nature, making it one of the slower surfaces in the Caribbean region. Batters frequently struggle to accumulate a significant total on this challenging surface. The slow pace of the pitch particularly benefits spinners, as they are able to extract considerable turn and bounce, allowing them to effectively manipulate the ball.

Weather report

The temperature is forecasted to be around 23.91 degrees Celsius with 91% humidity. Winds of 1.84 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is anticipated during the match, which may benefit pacers by providing additional movement opportunities.

Predicted playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

