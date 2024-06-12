WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies will face off against New Zealand in a crucial Group C match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 12. The West Indies are on the cusp of advancing to the Super 8 in their home World Cup, while New Zealand, who have struggled after a heavy defeat to Afghanistan in their first match, are teetering on the edge of elimination. A loss in this match could spell the end of New Zealand's tournament, a team that has consistently reached the semi-finals in the last five World Cups (ODIs and T20).

The West Indies, with victories over Papua New Guinea and Uganda, have once again demonstrated their formidable batting skills, led by head coach Daren Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain. New Zealand's decision to skip practice matches may have backfired, as they appeared rusty in their opening game and will need to be at their best to avoid another disappointing performance that could prove decisive.

Match Details

West Indies vs New Zealand, 26th Match, Group C

Date & Time: Jun 12, 08:30 PM LOCAL (6 AM IST)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway, Finn Allen (C)

Batters: Kane Williamson (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Brandon King

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult

WI vs NZ My Dream11 team

Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Trent Boult

