BJP leader Pema Khandu to become Arunachal Pradesh CM for third consecutive term

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand

Watch: Real Chandu Champion Murlikant Petkar gets teary-eyed after first screening of Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

'Boht ho gaya, ab ho jaye viral': Legendary player blasts Pakistan team over rift among players

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand

'Boht ho gaya, ab ho jaye viral': Legendary player blasts Pakistan team over rift among players

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

Roti or Rice: what is better for weight loss

5 jaw-dropping moments in Kill trailer that prove it is India's most violent film

Simple daily habits to keep your mind young and sharp 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Watch: Real Chandu Champion Murlikant Petkar gets teary-eyed after first screening of Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

Kartik Aaryan says outsiders don't get extra chances in Bollywood, any film could be last: 'One mistake...' | Exclusive

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand

WI vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 26 between West Indies and New Zealand.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 07:43 PM IST

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand
WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction
West Indies will face off against New Zealand in a crucial Group C match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 12. The West Indies are on the cusp of advancing to the Super 8 in their home World Cup, while New Zealand, who have struggled after a heavy defeat to Afghanistan in their first match, are teetering on the edge of elimination. A loss in this match could spell the end of New Zealand's tournament, a team that has consistently reached the semi-finals in the last five World Cups (ODIs and T20).

The West Indies, with victories over Papua New Guinea and Uganda, have once again demonstrated their formidable batting skills, led by head coach Daren Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain. New Zealand's decision to skip practice matches may have backfired, as they appeared rusty in their opening game and will need to be at their best to avoid another disappointing performance that could prove decisive.

Match Details

West Indies vs New Zealand, 26th Match, Group C

Date & Time: Jun 12, 08:30 PM LOCAL (6 AM IST)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway, Finn Allen (C)

Batters: Kane Williamson (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Brandon King 

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult

WI vs NZ My Dream11 team

Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Trent Boult

