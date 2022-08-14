WI vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Kingston

WI vs NZ 3rd T20I

After suffering another series loss against New Zealand this time, West Indies will be out to salvage some pride and avoid a clean sweep when the two sides come face to face in the third T20I. The visitors defeated their Caribbean opponents by 90 runs in the previous fixture to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series.

Glen Phillips scored 76 runs off just 41 balls, while Daryl Mitchell's 48-run effort and Devon Conway's 42-run knock helped New Zealand score 215 runs batting first. In reply, the West Indies could only muster up 125 runs in their respective 20 overs, for a loss of 9 wickets.

While Obed McCoy took three wickets for the hosts, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell also registered three scalps each to trouble the Caribbean batsmen throughout the contest.

Talking about the third and final T20I of the series, Nicholas Pooran's side will be looking for some sort of resurrection, while Kane Williamson and Co will try to keep their winning momentum intact.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs New Zealand - 3rd T20I

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell (C), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (VC), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

WI vs NZ 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell, Michael Bracewell (C), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (VC), Romario Shepherd, Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match Details

The match begins at 12:00 AM IST and will take place at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Monday, August 15 (Sunday night in India). The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.