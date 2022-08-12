WI vs NZ 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Kingston

West Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies will host New Zealand in the second T20I on Friday after having lost the first fixture by 13 runs as the Caribbean side face a do-or-die fixture.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson led the way for the Kiwis as he scored 47 off just 33 balls, while Devon Conway also contributed 43 in 29 deliveries.

Having won the toss and choosing to bowl first, the hosts were given a target of 186 runs to chase, but they fell agonisingly short of the required total.

West Indies could only muster up 172 runs in their respective 20 overs, with Shamarh Brooks' 42-run knock couldn't inspire his side to a victory. The Caribbean side already tasted back-to-back defeats against India in ODI and T20I, and they face another stern test in New Zealand, and Nicholas Pooran's side will be hoping to put their best foot forward.

When and what time will West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match start?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played on August 12 (Friday) at 12:00 AM IST.

Where will West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match take place?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Which channel will telecast West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in India?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will not be aired on tv channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match​ in India?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

WI vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.