WI vs NED Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Netherland 1st ODI

West Indies cricket

Pieter Seelaar will lead hosts Netherlands. The Dutch side comes on the back of a 0-3 ODI series defeat against New Zealand, playing away from home. West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran, also lost their previous ODI series against India in India. West Indies lost the first game by 96 runs.

Both teams will thus be keen to start with a win. Here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first ODI between the Netherlands and West Indies.

Dream11 Prediction – NED vs WI

NED vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for 1st ODI game

Netherland vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (C)

Batters: Scott Edwards, Max O Dowd, Rovman Powell (VC), Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Akeal Hosein, Fred Klaassen, Jayden Seales.

Netherland vs West Indies Probable Playing XIs

Netherland: Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Fred Klassen, Max O Dowd, Tony Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Phillippe Boissevain, Vivian Knigma, Teja Nidamanuru.

West Indies: Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh.