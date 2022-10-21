Search icon
WI vs IRE live streaming, T20 WC 2022: When and where to watch West Indies vs Ireland match in India

Here's all you need to know about West Indies vs Ireland, match 11 of T20 World Cup 2022: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

West Indies vs Ireland: Live Streaming

With qualification to Group B of Super 12 at stake, West Indies and Ireland will lock horns in Hobart looking to join the likes of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. Before the start of the tournament, the Caribbean side were the early favourites to make it out of this round 1 qualifying group, but a loss to minnows Scotland put Nicholas Pooran's side in a tough spot. 

All four teams in Group B have collected 2 points each, so it will all come down to the second match between Scotland and Zimbabwe to see which two sides will progress to the next stage, but nonetheless, it's important for all the teams to win and boost their net run rate. to finish on top of the table. 

Both West Indies and Ireland will be looking to make it out of Group B, but they will have to battle it out and even though the two-time T20 World Cup champs have struggled in their previous games, they should start as favourites against the Irish side. 

Here's all you need to know about West Indies vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, match 11

 

When will West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Friday, October 21.

 

Where will West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

 West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 09:30 AM IST. 

 

Where can you watch West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

 West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

 

West Indies vs Ireland probable playing XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

