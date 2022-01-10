WI vs IRE 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Ireland match in Jamaica

West Indies outclassed Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series in Jamaica. The Caribbean side, powered by the return of their skipper Keiron Pollard defeated the visitors by 24 runs courtesy of some stunning batting displays from Pollard (69 off 66 balls) and Sharmarh Brooks (93 off 89 balls).

Batting first, the home side put up a total of 269 runs on the board. For Ireland, Mark Adair and Craig Young starred as they both scalped three wickets each.

In reply, The Irish team could only muster up a total of 245, despite good efforts from Andrew Balbirnie (71 off 94 balls) and Harry Tector (53 off 68 balls). Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd also picked up three wickets each for the home side.

Now, the attention turns to the 2nd ODI, as the West Indies look to seal the series while Ireland, on the other hand, will try and stage a comeback.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Ireland – 2nd ODI in Jamaica

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Ireland

West Indies vs Ireland My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Harry Tector, Shamarh Brooks, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

WI vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein

Ireland: William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

West Indies vs Ireland My Dream11 Playing XI

Shai Hope, Harry Tector, Sharmarh Brooks (vc), Andy Balbirnie, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

West Indies vs Ireland Match Details

The match begins at 8:00 PM IST and will take place at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday, January 11. The match will be streamed live on Fancode in India.

Squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (VC), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate*, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.