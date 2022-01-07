WI vs IRE 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Ireland match in Jamaica

West Indies are set to be hosting Ireland in the three-match ODI series which starts from January 8. With the return of their key players, the Windies are looking formidable and they are the favourites to win this series.

Kieron Pollard will lead the side, whereas Shai Hope is named as his deputy. The Caribbean boys were whitewashed by Pakistan 3-0 in the T20I series last month.

As for Ireland, they, on the other hand, were supposed to play two ODIs against the USA last month, however, the series got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They did not have the greatest of series when they toured West Indies a couple of years back as they were thrashed 3-0.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Ireland – 1st ODI in Jamaica

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Devon Thomas, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Barry McCarthy

WI vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Devon Thomas, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein

Ireland: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Ben White/Joshua Little

West Indies vs Ireland My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Paul Stirling (VC), William Porterfield, Devon Thomas, Andy Balbirnie, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase (C), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Barry McCarthy

West Indies vs Ireland Match Details

The match begins at 8:00 PM IST and will take place at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica from Saturday, January 08. The match will be streamed live on Fancode in India.

Squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (VC), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate*, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.