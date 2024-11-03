Hope partnered with Keacy Carty to construct a crucial 143-run stand, bolstering the West Indies' first innings total.

West Indies captain Shai Hope showcased his prowess in his preferred format, ODIs, by notching his 17th century in 50-over matches during the second ODI against England in Antigua on Saturday, November 2. Hope's stellar performance exemplified his leadership as he led from the front, guiding his team to a commanding position.

Hope's innings was a testament to his resilience and skill, especially after England chose to bowl first. Despite the early dismissal of the openers, Hope partnered with Keacy Carty to construct a crucial 143-run stand, bolstering the West Indies' first innings total.

Both Hope and Carty displayed fearlessness in their stroke play, with Carty maintaining a brisk tempo while the skipper exercised caution. Their partnership flourished as they both reached their fifties before Adil Rashid intervened. Undeterred, Hope continued to dominate, eventually reaching his century off 118 balls before accelerating his scoring.

This century marked Hope's 17th in ODIs, placing him joint-third for the West Indies alongside Desmond Haynes. Impressively, Hope achieved this milestone in significantly fewer innings than his predecessors, trailing only the legendary Chris Gayle and Brian Lara.

In the current decade, starting from 2020, Hope has emerged as the leading centurion in ODIs, surpassing Babar Azam with nine centuries to his name. His remarkable consistency has propelled him ahead of esteemed contemporaries like Babar and Virat Kohli, solidifying his status as a premier batsman in the limited-overs format.

Most ODI hundreds since 2020

9 - Shai Hope

8 - Babar Azam

7 - Quinton de Kock, Fakhar Zaman, Virat Kohli, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Despite Hope's strong efforts, the West Indies ultimately fell short in clinching the game due to England's captain, Liam Livingstone, scoring 124 runs off 85 balls. Livingstone's impressive performance, coupled with a strong partnership with Sam Curran, propelled England to victory.

Also read| IPL 2025: Why were KKR deducted Rs 69 crore from mega auction purse despite spending Rs 57 crore on retentions?