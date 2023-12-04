WI vs ENG : Shai Hope credits MS Dhoni's after match winning century rewrites West Indies record

West Indies captain Shai Hope recalled a piece of advice from MS Dhoni after he hit an 83-ball 109 not out to help the hosts script a record chase of 326 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

In a gripping encounter during the first ODI against England, West Indies found themselves at a challenging 220 for 5 after 40 overs while chasing a formidable 326. With Jos Buttler's England appearing in control, the quick dismissals of Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford heightened the pressure.

In a remarkable turn of events, West Indies captain Shai Hope, along with Romario Shepherd, orchestrated a thrilling win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Needing 106 runs in the last 10 overs, their partnership of 89 runs for the 6th wicket proved pivotal.

Shai Hope's unbeaten 109 off 83 balls, featuring 7 sixes and 4 boundaries, played a significant role in West Indies' historic victory. Romario Shepherd's 29-ball 48, including 3 sixes and 4 boundaries, added to the spectacular comeback. The West Indies' chase of 106 runs in the final 10 overs set a new record as the second-highest in ODI history.

Hope revealed the influence of a conversation with former Indian captain MS Dhoni on his approach. Dhoni's advice about having more time at the crease resonated with Hope, who expressed his happiness about the century contributing to a winning cause. "The century was in a winning cause, and that's all I play for. Happy that we won," he remarked after West Indies's 4-wicket victory.

Despite England's Sam Curran conceding 98 runs in a forgettable bowling performance, positive contributions came from Harry Brook's 71, Phil Salt's 45, and Curran's 38 off 26. Brydon Carse's unbeaten 31 off 21 helped England breach the 300-run mark.

Hope praised Shepherd, openers Alick Athanaze, and Brandon King for their performances. While acknowledging the need for improvement in the next game, he emphasized the importance of replicating such strong performances as West Indies aims to continue its success in the series. England, on the other hand, seeks a rebound after a middle-order struggle in this match.