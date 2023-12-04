WI vs ENG: Sam Curran wears sunglasses while batting, video goes viral

In an unexpected turn of events, English all-rounder stepped out to bat in the first ODI against the West Indies wearing his sunglasses during his batting innings.

In the inaugural ODI clash between Jos Buttler's England and Shai Hope's West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on December 4, England faced a setback, succumbing to a 4-wicket defeat against the formidable West Indies squad. Despite England's struggles, the spotlight turned to Sam Curran, the versatile all-rounder, who managed to create a significant buzz on social media.

Curran's impactful 38-run contribution with the bat captured attention, but it was not just his scoring prowess that ignited the internet. The video of Curran donning sunglasses while at the crease went viral, adding an element of style to his performance. Joining the ranks of cricket luminaries like Chris Gayle, Clive Lloyd, and Daniel Vettori, Curran showcased a touch of flair with his eyewear.

Sam Curran batting with sunglasses

In 90s we saw Brian Lara and specially Jack Russell do it

Do you guys remember any other cricketer who had glasses on while batting pic.twitter.com/KcgpaDP4xE Anirudh Kalra @CricketKalraDecember 3, 2023

Shai Hope emerged as the hero for the West Indies, leading from the front in their pursuit of a challenging 325-run target against England in the thrilling 1st ODI at Antigua. The hosts secured a thrilling victory, triumphing by four wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Hope's stellar innings of 109 runs off just 83 balls, featuring seven sixes and four boundaries, earned him the well-deserved player of the match accolade.

During the post-match presentation, Hope attributed his match-winning century to valuable advice from cricketing maestro MS Dhoni. "It [the century] was in a winning cause, and that's all I play for. Happy that we won. I had a chat with MS Dhoni some time back, and he told me that you always have a lot more time at the crease than you think, and that stuck with me," said Hope.

Expressing satisfaction with the series opener's victory, Hope outlined the team's aim to replicate the success in the next game. He acknowledged the strong performance of England's openers while highlighting areas for improvement, emphasizing the need for the team to play at their best to achieve the status of the world's premier team. Hope concluded by commending the responsibility shown by the openers and emphasized the importance of sustaining such performances in the upcoming matches.