West Indies vs England: Here's everything you need to know about the game, from live streaming options to team lineups and more.

England's attempt to secure a series whitewash was foiled as West Indies achieved a spirited five-wicket victory in the fourth T20I. Despite this setback, England still maintains a commanding 3-1 lead as they head into the series finale on Sunday at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

The hosts successfully chased down England's formidable total of 218, thanks to an explosive 136-run opening partnership between Evin Lewis and Shai Hope. Captain Rovman Powell's quickfire 38 off 23 balls played a crucial role in securing the win with an over to spare, giving West Indies fans something to celebrate after three consecutive losses.

England's innings was highlighted by Jacob Bethell's unbeaten 62 off 32 balls and Phil Salt's fifty. However, their bowling attack was unable to defend the substantial total. Both teams will be eager to end the series on a high note with a victory in the final match.

Live Streaming Details

The fifth match between West Indies and England is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 18th. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST and 4:00 PM local time on November 17th. Unfortunately, the West Indies vs England 2024 T20i will not be broadcasted live on television. However, fans can catch the live streaming of the WI vs ENG T20I 2024 on the FanCode Application and Website.

Predicted playing XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, G Moti-Kanhai, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (C), AJ Hosein, OC McCoy

England: PD Salt (wk), Dan Mousley, J Overton, Jacob Bethell, SM Curran, WG Jacks, LS Livingstone, S Mahmood, John Turner, R Ahmed, Jos Buttler (C)

