WI vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs England match in Barbados

With the series between West Indies and England evenly poised at 1-1, the third match of the five-match series will be of paramount importance. Both West Indies and England will like to get their noses in the front heading into the final couple of games.

The Caribbean side had won the first game comprehensively beating the visitors, but the Three Lions were able to oust West Indies in a thrilling second match, which England won by just 1 run. Now that both teams have found their groove, the third match would be an interesting proposition.

West Indies's opening batters have been their achilles heel which they'd like to rectify in the upcoming games, and England, who were recently handed a lesson by Australia in the Ashes, will hope for more consistency.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Tom Banton

Batters: Kieron Pollard, James Vince, Jason Roy (c), Brandon King (vc)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein

WI vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

England: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

Nicholas Pooran, Tom Banton, Kieron Pollard, James Vince, Jason Roy (c), Brandon King (vc), Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein

West Indies vs England Match Details

The match begins at 01:30 AM IST and will take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, January 27. The match will not be aired live on television in India, instead, fans can live stream the match on the FanCode app.

Squads

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hoesin, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.