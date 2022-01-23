WI vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs England match in Barbados

T20I specialists West Indies will host England in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series tonight. The Caribbean side had already won the first T20I fixture between these two teams, thanks to stellar bowling performance from Jason Holder who broke through the English batting lineup.

Holder registered 4 scalps and gave away just 7 runs as Eoin Morgan's team struggled comprehensively. Keiron Pollard's men bowled out England for a paltry 103 which they were able to chase down in just 18 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Brandon King an unbeaten scored 52 and helped his side take a 1-0 lead in the series. Tonight, when England meet the Windies again, the Three Lions will be hoping for redemption for the hosts will be eyeing to further extend their lead in the series.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Brandon King, Jason Holder(VC)

Bowlers: Moeen Ali (C), Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan

WI vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope(WK), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Darren-Bravo, Kieron Pollard(C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

England: Tom Banton(WK), Jason Roy, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(C), Sam Billings(WK), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills

Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Brandon King, Jason Holder(VC), Moeen Ali (C), Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan

West Indies vs England Match Details

The match begins at 01:30 AM IST and will take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday, January 24. The match will not be aired live on television in India, instead, fans can live stream the match on the FanCode app.

Squads

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hoesin, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.