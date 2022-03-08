WI vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs England match in Antigua

West Indies and England are all set to clash in the first of the three-match Test series, starting from Tuesday. The Test series will be recognised as the Richards-Botham trophy in honour of two all-time greats - Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham.

Talking about the English side, they are coming on the back of a heavy Ashes defeat at the hands of Australia. They are even languishing at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

As for West Indies, they had played a Test series last year and had faced a 2-0 series defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. They did not play a Test game against India but had been whitewashed in the limited over series as well.

While Joe Root, who had a magnificent year in 2021 will lead the visitors' charge, the hosts will be led by the opening batter, Kraigg Brathwaite.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs England – 1st Test in Antigua

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs England

West Indies vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Joe Root, Nkrumah Bonner, Daniel Lawrence

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jason Holder, Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jack Leach, Mark Wood

WI vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Braithwaite (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Alzzari Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

West Indies vs England My Dream11 Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow (VC), Joe Root, Nkrumah Bonner, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder (C), Chris Woakes, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jack Leach, Mark Wood

West Indies vs England Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday, March 8. The match will be telecasted through Fancode in India.

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Veerasammy Permaul, Shamarh Brooks, Anderson Phillip

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood