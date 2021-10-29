WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies vs Bangladesh match in Sharjah

It's a do-or-die game for both sides locking horns in Match No 23 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. West Indies, one of the pre-tournament favourites because of the powerhouse batting and the depth they have in their squad with the number of all-rounders they have, lost both encounters against England and South Africa as their batters haven't risen up to the occasion.

They will have to win at any cost to keep their hopes alive. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are too sailing in the same boat as the defending champions losing their first two games and will have to beat the men in maroon to have any chance of advancing to the knockouts.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Bangladesh – Match No 23 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Mohammad Naim, Evin Lewis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

West Indies vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Naim, Evin Lewis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(vc), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 29. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain