WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Bangladesh match in Guyana

West Indies vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh's morale is surely high after they thrashed West Indies in the first ODI. The hosts had taken an aggressive approach but it apparently backfired when they could only score 149 in the opening game due to rain.

Except for Shamrah Brroks, no other batter demonstrated effort. For the 2nd ODI, skipper Nicholas Pooran will be hopeful that the batters perform.

Talking about Bangladesh, they on the other hand, will be looking to win the series. The team has won games by limiting the opposition and their batting has looked strong.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Bangladesh – 2nd ODI in Guyana

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies vs Bangladesh​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Shoriful Isalm

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Anderson Philip, Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mossadek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Playing XI

Liton Das, Nicholas Pooran (VC), Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Mahmudullah, Romario Shepherd, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Shoriful Isalm

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Wednesday, July 13. The match will be aired live on FanCode.

Squads

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ebadot Hossain