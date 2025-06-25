Australia is starting a new series after losing to South Africa by five wickets in the last cycle's final. Pat Cummins, the captain of the Australian team, hopes to win the first game of this new cycle.

Australia has excluded Marnus Labuschagne from the opening Test against the West Indies, taking place in Barbados. The 31-year-old recorded an average of 16.16 across the four Test matches he participated in during 2025, and even in 2024, he struggled to demonstrate his capabilities. There were discussions about the team management considering his removal from the World Test Championship final against South Africa, but he was ultimately given an extended opportunity.

Following a disappointing performance at Lord’s, where he scored 17 and 22 runs respectively, Australia opted to bench him for the first Test against the West Indies. Sam Konstas is expected to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja, while Cameron Green has been positioned at number three. Reflecting on this decision, Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that they view Green as a long-term option for the number three spot, which is why he was selected over Labuschagne.

In terms of Steve Smith, the experienced player is sidelined due to a finger injury. Keeper-batter Josh Inglis has stepped in to take his place at number four in Barbados. It is worth noting that Smith sustained the injury while fielding against the Proteas in the WTC final.

Talking about the match, Australia has won the toss and chosen to bat first in the series opener. After winning the toss, Cummins remarked that the pitch appeared favorable for batting and anticipates a challenging series.

“We will have a bat first. Looks a good wicket. Away series is always tough. Pretty much the same as couple of weeks ago. Smithy would be missed. His catching as well,” Cummins said after the toss.

WI vs AUS Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

