Australia's captain Pat Cummins has made history by breaking Richie Benaud's long-standing Test record that had stood for 62 years. In the opening Test of the three-match series against the West Indies, Cummins surpassed the iconic all-rounder's record as the bowlers dominated the initial Test between the two teams in Barbados.

In recent years, Cummins has exemplified leadership for Australia, securing two ICC titles. In addition to the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship mace in 2023, he has also overseen Australia's retention of the Ashes and their victory in the Border-Gavaskar series at home.

Cummins creates history

During the first Test against the Windies, he has now set a significant record in Test cricket. Cummins has established the record for the most wickets taken by an Australian captain in Test matches. He reached this milestone by dismissing his counterpart, Roston Chase, in the first innings on Day 2 of the match.

Before the first Test, Cummins had accumulated 137 wickets as a Test captain, just one short of equaling Benaud's record. He matched the legendary all-rounder on Day 1 of the Test by getting Keacy Carty out, and then surpassed him on Day 2 with the wicket of Chase, although this was achieved through a contentious LBW decision that many believed should have been not out, but the third umpire disagreed.

Most wickets by Australian skipper in Test matches

1 - Pat Cummins: 139 wickets

2 - Richie Benaud: 138 wickets

3 - Bob Simpson: 41 wickets

4 - Ian Johnson: 39 wickets

5 - Monty Noble: 31 wickets

Cummins only behind Imran Khan

In addition, Cummins has become the second-highest wicket-taking captain in Test cricket history, boasting 139 wickets as captain, trailing only Imran Khan, who achieved 187 wickets in the same role.

Regarding the match, the West Indies were dismissed for 190 in response to Australia's total of 180. The Australians have also lost four wickets, scoring 92 runs, as the bowlers maintain their strong performance at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. At the conclusion of the second day, Australia stands at 92/4, leading by 82 runs.

