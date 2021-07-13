Headlines

Cricket

'ICC don't want me to use it': 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle on change in bat sticker

Veteran West Indies batsman became the first batsman to score 14000 runs in T20s on the way to his innings of 67 runs against Australia in 3rd T20I.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 09:00 PM IST

The ageless West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle just can't stop scoring runs. The 41-year old destroyed the famed Australian bowling attack with a sensation knock of 67 runs off just 38 balls in the third T20I to help his side seal the five-match series 3-0. Gayle, on the course of his innings also became the first batsman in the world to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Gayle, who looked a little out of touch in the series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, when he was first recalled to the Windies squad in preparation for the upcoming T20 World has found his form and with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and regular skipper Kieron Pollard when he returns, the defending champions again look the favourites for the World Cup.

According to Gayle, when he was recalled into the side against Sri Lanka, he was trying to do a different role than be himself. He admitted that he was struggling for runs but dedicated that knock to his team and especially the star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard.

The veteran left-hander, calls himself 'Universe Boss', however, ICC doesn't want him to print that label on his bat. Gayle played with a sticker saying 'The Boss' on his bat instead of regular 'Universe Boss'. Talking about the same to cricket.com.au after the game, Gayle said, "ICC don’t want me to use the Universe Boss. So I have shortened it and just put ‘The Boss.’ I am the boss (laughs)."

On asked if the ICC has the copyright for the term, 'Universe Boss', Gayle replied saying, "Well, I have to copyright it. Not ICC, I am technically the Boss."

Gayle, who plans to play for the West Indies in the upcoming T20 World Cup, also shed light on facing the pacers like Riley Meredith and Mitchell Satrc, who consistently bowl at pace of 140km/hr and if he faces any difficulty with the age. He said that he uses his experience and knows what they are trying to bowl and anticipates the same.

West Indies on the back of Gayle's super knock chased down a total of 142 runs with 31 balls to spare and won the third T20I.

